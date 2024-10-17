The Congress has broken its silence on the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada.

Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has emphasised that "it is crucial that the central government acts together with the opposition in order to defend the nation's international image".

The diplomatic ties between the two nations were hit following Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims that "credible allegations indicate India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar". India has denied the claims, calling it "absurd" and "motivated".

In an elaborate post on 'X', Jairam Ramesh wrote, "The Indian National Congress has already asked the Prime Minister to take the Leaders of Opposition in both Houses of Parliament, and other political leaders, into confidence on the serious charges leveled against the government of India by USA and Canada. This demand is necessitated by the worsening India-Canada relations and growing concerns about India-US ties."

The Congress leader further demanded that the opposition be fully informed of the developments and stressed that safeguarding India's image is a shared responsibility.

"Allegations made by Canada, now backed by several other countries, are threatening to escalate, tarnishing India’s global reputation and damaging Brand India.It is imperative that the Government of India promptly and clearly articulate its stance on this issue.The opposition must be fully informed, as safeguarding India's global standing is a shared responsibility", he added.

Calling for cooperation from the centre, Ramesh further wrote, "Our nation’s international image as a country that believes in and adheres to rule of law is at risk, and it is crucial that we act together to defend it. On matters relating to national security and foreign policy, the nation must always be one."

Canadian PM admits that his government didn't provide India with "hard evidence" regarding Nijjar's killing

The recent development to the ongoing row between the two countries came as Canadian Prime Minister admitted that his government had not provided its Indian counterpart with "hard evidence but merely intelligence regarding the Khalistani terrorist's killing".

Reacting to Justin Trudeau's remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in an official statement, "What we have heard today only confirms what we have been saying consistently all along - Canada has presented us no evidence whatsoever in support of the serious allegations that it has chosen to level against India and Indian diplomats."

"The responsibility for the damage that this cavalier behaviour has caused to India-Canada relations lies with Prime Minister Trudeau alone," Jaiswal further stated.