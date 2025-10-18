FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under

Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao celebrate 'success' of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer, Badhaai Ho actor says 'what more could..'

Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'

Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'

Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral

'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals

'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings

Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers

Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting...

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?

India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeIndia

INDIA

'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, i.e., October 18, emphasised that rare earth minerals remain crucial for India as they are used in defence, space, and medical equipment.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 05:08 PM IST

'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Image credit: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, i.e., October 18, emphasised that rare earth minerals remain crucial for India as they are used in defence, space, and medical equipment. Singh's remarks come amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals, triggering a tariff war between Beijing and Washington. 

"Rare earth materials are crucial for us. These are the same materials used in defence, space, electronics, and medical equipment. Only a select few countries in the world have the capacity to refine these materials and make high-end products. We will gain real power when we can produce the materials, components, chips, and alloys we need by ourselves. This titanium and super alloy material plant, inaugurated here, will take India to the ranks of those select few countries that can produce their own critical defence and aerospace material," Singh said.

His remarks come as he inaugurated the Titanium and Superalloys Materials Plant at the Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Defence Minister, among others.

Singh also visited the BrahMos aerospace production unit in Lucknow today, along with CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, and flagged off trucks displaying the first batch of locally manufactured BrahMos missiles.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the first batch of BrahMos missiles, the Defence Minister said that the launch of the first batch of locally produced BrahMos missiles in Lucknow's aerospace facility symbolises India's growing confidence and strength.

He further stated that the production facility in Lucknow will manufacture 100 BrahMos missiles, which have become the backbone of the armed forces, and supply them to the Indian Army and Navy.

"I believe that over time, along with the credibility of BrahMos, Lucknow's credibility has also grown. This project also symbolises the country's growing confidence and growing strength. Lucknow is one of the six nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor. Could anyone have imagined a few years ago that Lucknow would produce the country's most advanced missiles? This dream has been realised," Singh said.

Singh further said that India was overcoming challenges that emerged due to the disruption of the supply chain of spare parts, which he asserted was being used as a "weapon" by supplier countries.

"BrahMos has become the spine of the armed forces. Around 100 missiles will be launched from here every year. Missiles will be supplied to the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This BrahMos facility has been built on approximately 200 acres. Its total cost is approximately Rs 380 crore, and it will provide employment to hundreds of people. These days, we're seeing reports of supplier countries disrupting the supply of spare parts. This disruption of the supply chain is being used as a weapon. We are now overcoming this challenge," the Defence Minister said.

With inputs from ANI

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement amid tariff war with China: 'They forced me to...'
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal ahead of Diwali, his company's profit falls to Rs...
Eternal Q2 Results: Bad news for Deepinder Goyal as company's profit falls to Rs
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, who is her husband?
Dangal fame Zaira Wasim secretly marries after 6 years of quitting Bollywood, wh
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt, says, 'Tu aur teri maa dono...'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead of IND vs AUS ODI series
Watch: Young cricket fan's pure joy after getting Virat Kohli's autograph ahead
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE