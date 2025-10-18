'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, i.e., October 18, emphasised that rare earth minerals remain crucial for India as they are used in defence, space, and medical equipment.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, i.e., October 18, emphasised that rare earth minerals remain crucial for India as they are used in defence, space, and medical equipment. Singh's remarks come amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals, triggering a tariff war between Beijing and Washington.

"Rare earth materials are crucial for us. These are the same materials used in defence, space, electronics, and medical equipment. Only a select few countries in the world have the capacity to refine these materials and make high-end products. We will gain real power when we can produce the materials, components, chips, and alloys we need by ourselves. This titanium and super alloy material plant, inaugurated here, will take India to the ranks of those select few countries that can produce their own critical defence and aerospace material," Singh said.

His remarks come as he inaugurated the Titanium and Superalloys Materials Plant at the Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Defence Minister, among others.

Singh also visited the BrahMos aerospace production unit in Lucknow today, along with CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, and flagged off trucks displaying the first batch of locally manufactured BrahMos missiles.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the first batch of BrahMos missiles, the Defence Minister said that the launch of the first batch of locally produced BrahMos missiles in Lucknow's aerospace facility symbolises India's growing confidence and strength.

He further stated that the production facility in Lucknow will manufacture 100 BrahMos missiles, which have become the backbone of the armed forces, and supply them to the Indian Army and Navy.

"I believe that over time, along with the credibility of BrahMos, Lucknow's credibility has also grown. This project also symbolises the country's growing confidence and growing strength. Lucknow is one of the six nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor. Could anyone have imagined a few years ago that Lucknow would produce the country's most advanced missiles? This dream has been realised," Singh said.

Singh further said that India was overcoming challenges that emerged due to the disruption of the supply chain of spare parts, which he asserted was being used as a "weapon" by supplier countries.

"BrahMos has become the spine of the armed forces. Around 100 missiles will be launched from here every year. Missiles will be supplied to the Army, Navy, and Air Force. This BrahMos facility has been built on approximately 200 acres. Its total cost is approximately Rs 380 crore, and it will provide employment to hundreds of people. These days, we're seeing reports of supplier countries disrupting the supply of spare parts. This disruption of the supply chain is being used as a weapon. We are now overcoming this challenge," the Defence Minister said.

With inputs from ANI