CRPF writes to states, UTs on new security protocol for Gandhis

Even as the controversy over the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) security given to Gandhi family refuses to die down, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is making all-out efforts to provide round-the-clock protective cover to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her two children.

As the SPG cover to Mrs Gandhi, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was withdrawn earlier this month, they were given 'Z-plus' security of the CRPF by the Centre.

CRPF, which comes under the Union Home Ministry and has a specialised VVIP security unit, has placed armed commandos at the residences of the three leaders.

The paramilitary force has written to state and union territory governments providing details of security cover for Gandhi family. Sources told Zee Media that the CRPF, through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has written to states and UTs about the new protocols that came into effect after the MHA's decision to replace the SPG security cover with the 'Z-plus' security.

CRPF is also likely to seek MHA sanctions to raise at least one more battalion in order to provide security to three members of the Gandhi family, sources said. The force is also planning to seek permission from the ministry to procure specialised armoured vehicles to provide security to Gandhis and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress MPs created ruckus in Lok Sabha over the withdrawal of the SPG cover of the Gandhi family. The three Gandhi family members were given SPG cover after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

The decision to revoke SPG cover to the Gandhis was taken on November 8 at a high-level meeting of the MHA after threat assessment was done from all agencies. According to the intelligence bureau, there is no direct threat to the Gandhi family.

The 'Z plus' security means the Gandhis will be guarded by around 100 CRPF personnel. In August, the Centre had also withdrawn SPG protection given to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur and they were accorded 'Z plus' security of CRPF.

According to procedures laid down by the SPG Act, 1988, the Gandhis' SPG security cover was renewed annually after a review of threats faced by them.

The SPG was set up in 1985 after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be the sole protectee of the elite SPG commandos.