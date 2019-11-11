CRPF takes over security of Gandhi family after govt withdraws SPG cover

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) took over the security of the Gandhi family - Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka - on Monday after the Centre last week withdrew their SPG cover.

A contingent of CRPF commandos took over the security at Congress president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence, PTI reported.

Commandos of the special VVIP security unit of the central paramilitary force, armed with Israeli X-95, AK series and MP-5 guns, have also been placed at the residence of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at Tughlaq Lane. Another team has taken over the security of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house in Lodhi Estate.

The three leaders have been given "Z+" security by the Centre after their VVIP Special Protection Group (SPG) was removed. The three Gandhi family members were given SPG cover after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991.

The CRPF will also guard the premises of the three members of the Gandhi family besides a security cover an all-India basis.

According to the authorisation approved by the Union Home Ministry, the new CRPF cover provides for an advanced security liaison (ASL) drill for the three VVIPs that will enable the commandos to conduct an advance reconnaissance of the venues and area to be visited by them, PTI reported.

The security contingent will also have a canine component with them, the report said.

Officials said the SPG will help the CRPF in the task for some days. Later on, CRPF VVIP security team will provide the protection independently with assistance from Delhi Police in the national capital and respective state's police outside Delhi.

Sources on Friday last said the central government decided to revoke the SPG security protection given to members of the Gandhi family.

According to the government officials, the decision to withdraw SPG security, the country's highest grade of protection, was taken after a review involving the Cabinet Secretariat and the Ministry of Home Affairs with inputs from various intelligence agencies.

In the wake of the latest decision, the top security cover will now be given only to the Prime Minister. The 'Z plus' security means the Gandhis will be guarded by around 100 CRPF personnel. In August, the Centre had also withdrawn SPG protection given to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur and they were accorded 'Z plus' security of CRPF.

According to procedures laid down by the SPG Act, 1988, the Gandhis' SPG security cover was renewed annually after a review of threats faced by them.

The SPG was set up in 1985 after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be the sole protectee of the elite SPG commandos.