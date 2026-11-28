A CRPF company has been stationed at Thiruparankundram Hill ahead of the Karthigai Deepam ceremony on November 28.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed one company in the area to assist with security and surveillance following a Supreme Court directive. (ANI Photo)

Security has been strengthened at Thiruparankundram Hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district ahead of the Karthigai Deepam ceremony on Saturday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed one company in the area to assist with security and surveillance following a Supreme Court directive that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop the hill.

A senior CRPF officer confirmed the deployment, saying, "One Company of CRPF has been deployed. We will get directions from higher authorities."

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Thiruparankundram undertakes security and surveillance duties in the area. This comes after the Supreme Court ordered that the ceremonial lamp be lit at Deepathoon today and directed the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Directs that the lamp be lit at least 50 metres away from the Dargah. Directs the police to ensure the protection of the Dargah and its premises. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026

Supreme Court allows devotees to participate

#WATCH | Madurai, Tamil Nadu: CRPF personnel reach Thiruparankundram Hill, where the Supreme Court has directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar today. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed at Thiruparankundram to take security control of the hill and Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, hours after the Supreme Court ordered Central forces to secure the area for lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon. — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

On Friday, the Supreme Court directed that the Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on November 28. It also permitted devotees to participate in the ceremony and ordered the deployment of the CRPF to ensure that the event takes place smoothly.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Visuals from Thiruparankundram Hill, where the Supreme Court has directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar today. The action comes over the non-compliance with the Court’s November 20 order permitting the one-time lighting of the Deepam (ceremonial lamp) at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai. The lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court’s directions. — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2026

The direction came amid a dispute over the location of the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. On November 24, the Maha Deepam was lit near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple instead of the Deepathoon, despite an earlier interim order permitting the lamp to be lit at the stone pillar.

Police personnel had been stationed near the Deepathoon ahead of the ceremony.

Court takes note of non-compliance with earlier order

The Supreme Court on Friday also took note of the failure to light the lamp at the Deepathoon on November 24, despite its earlier directions and an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court.

The bench found wilful disobedience of its earlier order. The earlier direction, issued by a Supreme Court bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar, had permitted the lamp to be lit at the site on November 24 as a strictly conditional, one-time measure.

The court had clarified that the order would not establish a legal precedent or settle the wider disputes over ownership and customary rights associated with the hill.

Tamil Nadu government had sought review of order

The controversy had also reached the Supreme Court through a review petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government on November 20. The state challenged the court's interim direction allowing the one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, which is located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill.

The latest direction comes amid the continuing dispute over the traditional site of the ceremony and arrangements for its conduct.