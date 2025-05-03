CRPF jawan dismissed for hiding marriage to Pakistani woman and letting her overstay in India, raising security concerns.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has been dismissed from duty for hiding his marriage to a woman from Pakistan and allowing her to stay in India even after her visa expired. The jawan, Munir Ahmed, was serving in Jammu and Kashmir when the authorities found out about his actions, which were seen as a violation of service rules and a possible threat to the country’s security.

According to officials, Munir Ahmed married Minal Khan, a woman from Pakistan’s Punjab province, in May 2024. The two had met online and eventually held a virtual nikah (Muslim marriage ceremony). Minal came to India in March 2025 after receiving a short-term visa. However, her visa expired on March 22, and she continued staying in India without official permission. Her lawyer claimed that she had applied for a long-term visa, but there was no confirmation of approval.

CRPF authorities began investigating the matter and found that Ahmed never reported his marriage or his wife's stay in India, which went against the rules of the force. The findings led to his immediate dismissal from service. The CRPF stated that such acts are taken very seriously, especially given the sensitive nature of their duties in a region like Jammu and Kashmir.

The situation became more intense after the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians, most of them tourists, were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists. In response to the attack, the Indian government has introduced strict measures against Pakistan, including canceling visas, cutting down diplomatic presence, closing borders and airspace, suspending trade, and freezing the Indus Waters Treaty.

Minal Khan was recently asked to leave India because of the visa issue, but before she could cross into Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border, she received legal relief from the court allowing her to stay for now. However, officials remain concerned and are keeping a close watch on the matter due to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

This case has also highlighted the need for stronger security checks and transparency within the armed forces, especially in sensitive regions. Authorities stress that strict action will be taken against anyone violating conduct rules or risking national security.