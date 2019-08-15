CRPF personnel bag most gallantry awards

A total of 946 police personnel have been awarded medals on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day. The President Police Medals for Gallantry (PPMG) have been awarded to three personnel, two from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and one from Jammu and Kashmir police.

The two CRPF personnel — Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, Assistant Commandant and Constable Mohd Majahid Khan — had a deadly brush with two armed LeT terrorists on the intervening night of February 12 and 13, 2018 in Karan Nagar in Srinagar. Meanwhile, Imtiyaz Ahmad was martyred fighting armed militants in south Kashmir's Anantnag. After militants fired indiscriminately on the police personnel near the general bus stand of Anantnag, Ahmad was killed and constable Shabir Ahmad was injured.

Nine personnel have been given the bravery medals posthumously.

Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been given to 177 personnel, President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to 89 personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 677 personnel.

Among the majority of the 180 gallantry awards, 114 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 62 personnel for their gallant action in left wing extremism affected areas and four personnel for their gallant action in north-east region.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 72 are from CRPF, 61 are from Jammu and Kashmir police, 23 are from Odisha, nine are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States and Union Territories and Central Armed Police Force.

Apart from them, President Kovind has awarded 'Fire Service Medals' to 56 personnel and 'Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals' to 44 personnel.