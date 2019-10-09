CRPF jawan threatens to become 'Paan Singh Tomar' over land issue

The video of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 74th Battalion jawan posted in the Naxal-hit Sukma district is getting viral on social media these days. In the video, the jawan has pleaded for help from the administration and has warned of becoming a rebel like 'Paan Singh Tomar' if the assistance doesn't arrive. The CRPF jawan has accused the family of grabbing their land while complaining about the police's inaction.

The jawan Pramod Kumar posted in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh is a resident of Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. Kumar has accused his uncles of bullying and the continuous harassment his family is going through by their relatives.

He also claimed that he had informed his higher official about the matter, after which he had written a complaint letter to the District Collector and the SP and demanded action. However, even after three months, neither was there any reply to his letter nor any action taken, says Kumar's sister Kiran Devi. "On the contrary, my brothers are being threatened and beaten up."

Kumar has warned in the video that if he can give his life to protect the country, then he can also become Paan Singh Tomar to save his brothers. Tomar, an athlete, had won gold medals at the National Games seven times in a row. He was forced to become a dacoit when his mother was brutally murdered by his relatives over a dispute and the police or local authorities didn't take any action.

Kumar has also requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the video that he take cognizance of the matter and take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, Hathras ASP Siddharth Verma said there was already a dispute between two factions of Kumar's family about the sharing of land in village Kataila. "The police has taken preventive action. The dispute relates to the Department of Revenue for which it has been informed. It will be settled as per law.".

Zee media Newsroom