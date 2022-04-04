Headlines

India

CRPF jawan martyred, another injured in militant attack in Srinagar

The two CRPF jawans suffered injuries after militants opened fire at them from close range in uptown Srinagar’s Maisuma locality.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 06:15 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF jawan were injured in a militant attack in Srinagar city on Monday out of which one has succumbed to critical injuries, officials said as per news agency IANS.

The two CRPF jawans suffered injuries after militants opened fire at them from close range in uptown Srinagar’s Maisuma locality.

Doctors at the S.M.H.S hospital said that one of the jawans admitted with critical injuries has succumbed. The area of the attack has been cordoned off for searches, officials said.

Meanwhile, two non-local labourers from Punjab were also shot at and injured by militants in Lajurah village of Pulwama district. Search for the assailants is underway.

READ | Two people from Punjab shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

(With inputs from IANS)

