CRPF jawan martyred, another injured in militant attack in Srinagar

The two CRPF jawans suffered injuries after militants opened fire at them from close range in uptown Srinagar’s Maisuma locality.

Jammu and Kashmir: Two CRPF jawan were injured in a militant attack in Srinagar city on Monday out of which one has succumbed to critical injuries, officials said as per news agency IANS.

Doctors at the S.M.H.S hospital said that one of the jawans admitted with critical injuries has succumbed. The area of the attack has been cordoned off for searches, officials said.

Meanwhile, two non-local labourers from Punjab were also shot at and injured by militants in Lajurah village of Pulwama district. Search for the assailants is underway.

(With inputs from IANS)