CRPF gets e-mail threatening to kill Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath using suicide bombers

A mail threatening to kill Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief MinisterYogi Adityanath was sent to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), news agency ANI reported.

As per reports, the email, which emerged on Tuesday morning, was sent to CRPF’s Mumbai head office a few days ago. The email threatens to carry out attacks at places of worship and important installations and 'eliminate' the two ministers by suicide attacks.

"They are 11 suicide bombers," mentions the letter, as per a media report.

Taking further actions on the threat, the email has been forwarded to concerned agencies for further probe. Meanwhile, the security of the two leaders has been beefed up.

"We have forwarded the email to the concerned agencies of Maharashtra and the Centre. They are working on it and we will work as per their instructions," Kuldiep Singh, CRPF DGP informed.

Earlier this year, the emergency service of UP Police 'Dial 112' had received a similar message threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath with an AK-47 rifle within 24 hours.