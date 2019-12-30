CRPF denies allegations of Priyanka Gandhi's security breach, says she herself violated protocol

Two days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official issued threats to her security personnel in Lucknow's Hazratganj, the force on Monday denied any breach in security and said that she herself violated the security protocol.

In a statement, the CRPF stated that on December 28, Circle Officer Abhay Mishra visited the place of Priyanka's stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day which was not communicated by her staff.

“On December 28, the only programme indicated was a visit to PCC office for attending Congress foundation function, for which an advance security liaison (ASL) protocol had been conducted. On December 28, Abhay Mishra, CO Hazratganj, at around 8 am visited the place of stay to enquire about the detailed programme of the day of the protectee which was not communicated by the personal staff. There was no breach in security by the official," said the statement.

The CRPF, which provides armed commandos under the 'Z+' category of Gandhi's security cover, said due to her 'unscheduled movement' without intimation, the advance security liaison (ASL) protocol could not be conducted.

"During travelling, the protectee (Gandhi) used a non-BR civil vehicle without PSO. The protectee took a lift in scooty as a pillion rider. Despite these security constraints, appropriate security cover was provided by CRPF during the visit. Such security lapses are communicated to the protectee and advised for ensuring proper security arrangements,” read the statement.

On Saturday, Gandhi's office wrote to CRPF VIP security in-charge, alleging that CO Abhay Mishra issued threats to her security personnel and warned of restricting her movements.

"This morning at 8:45am C/O of Hazratganj Mr Abhay Mishra along with at least a dozen police personnel, entered the premises at which the protectee, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is staying without prior permission," the letter stated.

The MHA on November 8 had decided to remove the SPG protection given to the Gandhi family and give them 'Z Plus' security instead, provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The decision was taken after assessing threat inputs from all intelligence agencies, which suggested that in the recent past, there has been no direct threat to the family.