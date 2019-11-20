CRPF convoy to include bullet-proof vehicles; can withstand IED and terrorist attacks

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is responsible for the security country's VVIPs, has decided to include Level-4 type vehicles in its convoy so that IED attacks and terrorist attacks can be thwarted easily.

According to the information received from sources, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the procurement of these vehicles, and soon, they will be included in the CRPF convoy.

According to security experts, Level-4 vehicles can easily withstand huge IED explosions, and also, weapons like AK-47 have no impact on it. This way, they keep the VVIP safe.

The Special Protection Group (SPG), which provides security to the Prime Minister of India, already has Level-4 cars.

Earlier, CRPF was responsible for the protection of 54 VVIPs. However, the number has reached 58 after the Centre decided to withdraw SPG protection from the Gandhi family along with former PM Manmohan Singh and gave the responsibility to CRPF.

Around 4000 CRPF personnel are currently protecting 58 VVIPs, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and his wife, Gurusharan Kaur. An Advanced Security Liability (ASL) is also conducted for these leaders where the security personnel will do carry out an advance recce of the venue that is to be visited by these VVIPs. The ASL team also coordinates with the local police during the recce.

According to a CRPF official, the force is responsible for close proximity in which 10-12 personnel are deployed all the time. Each of the jawans is very well trained to make quick decisions. The personnel are equipped with all the weapons that the SPG possesses and they are fully in line with such protection.

It may be noted that after the withdrawal of SPG security given to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the CRPF has now been given the security of the family. Six companies have been deployed to protect the Gandhis adequately.

As the force has less bullet-proof cars, it wants to get those vehicles like the SPG immediately.

According to information received by Zee News, CRPF has requested SPG and the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide them bulletproof cars.

Two contingents of central paramilitary forces with Israeli X-95, AK series, and MP-5 guns have already taken over the security at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence. A similar contingent has been deployed at the residence of former Congress President and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi at Tughlaq Lane and Priyanka's Lodhi Estate.