CRPF condemns 'mistreatment' of COBRA commando personnel by Karnataka Police; says men in uniform deserve respect

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has sent a letter to the DGP of the Karnataka state police protesting the arrest and "mistreatment" of COBRA commando Sachin Sunil Savant, in connection with the unfortunate event where he was accosted by the state police.

The unfortunate incident had occurred in Karnataka where a personnel of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA), a special unit of the CRPF, was beaten up by the state police for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown protocols.

The incident unfolded when CRPF COBRA commando Sachin Sunil Savant, a resident of the Belagavi district of Karnataka, was washing his motorcycle outside his residence when the police arrived and, on finding him without a mask, reportedly accosted him without warning. According to reports, Savant was beaten even after repeatedly telling the police that he is CRPF COBRA commando. Not just this, the police personnel also reportedly tore apart the commando's clothes, handcuffed him, paraded him barefoot through the streets, and put him in jail.

However, the Belagavi police have said that the CRPF commando had mistreated the cops earlier.

In its letter today, the CRPF has said that Savant has been "falsely implicated" on charges, insisting that Savant had followed up on his training of "being aggressive", but only when "provoked with lathi which is also a right in self-defence".

The central force has categorically used evidence from the filmed video of the incident to point out that the police did not abide by the right granted to Armed Forces in IPC, highlighting that they should have intimated telephonically before the filing of FIR.

Notably, several users have taken to social media to describe the incident as "demeaning behaviour with uniformed personnel".

The central force has also said that Savant has put in many years displaying "gallant action" in serving the nation. "CRPF and Police have achieved greater heights together. Incidents like these hamper the coordination and demoralize the troops," it was said, adding, "Men in uniform, irrespective of service and rank, must be treated with compassion and respect."

Condemning the incident, the CRPF has said that it has taken up the case with the state police chief of Karnataka. On Tuesday, Savant's bail plea will be presented before the court, where a counsel for the CRPF, too, shall be in court through the local officer.

Thereafter, an investigation will be followed through to take the case to its logical conclusion.