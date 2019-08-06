‘Crown’ of India will remain a ‘heaven’, says Amit Shah

Asserting that Article 370 did not allow proper integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India and should have been removed without delay, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP-led government had the “political will” to take decisions concerning the “temporary” provision in the Constitution. “Article 370 has been regarded as a temporary provision and it had to go. It should have gone long back. But nobody showed will power to do so due to vote bank politics,” he said.

Asserting that Article 370 was the biggest obstacle in ending terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said its abrogation will open up the path of development in the state.

Replying to a debate on resolutions for repealing Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — Shah urged people to give the Narendra Modi government five years without Article 370 and compare it with the situation that prevailed during the 70 years under Article 370.

He also said Kashmir is the “crown” of India and would remain a “heaven” while claiming that the Modi government would take the state on a new path of development.

“Terrorism began in Jammu and Kashmir and reached its peak. Now we are on the path to eliminating it. The youth of Kashmir were misguided due to Article 370 and 35-A. Pakistan took advantage of it. Can we leave these youth on the mercy of separatists, who throw them into terrorism and sends their children to foreign countries for studies,” he said.

Shah said those who want the continuation of Article 370 made money and were befooling the youth of the Kashmir. “We want to embrace the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and give them flourishing opportunities for employment. Even a separate bill for reservation for economically backward classes would not be required if the resolution is passed in both houses as the provision will get automatically applied to Jammu and Kashmir, as in rest of India,” he said.

Shah went on to say that it has been a stated policy of Pakistan to support Article 370 and keep the youth away from getting into the mainstream of development and brainwash them into jihad.

“All the political parties with separatist ideology have vested interests to continue Article 370,” Shah said.