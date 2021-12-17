Crowd gathers in Nashik after fake message of Army's recruitment drive goes viral

Headlines

Noida: RTI reveals the curious case of 58 police patrolling scooters

Tragic gym accident: Fitness influencer succumbs while trying to lift 210kg, details here

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

Uttarakhand weather update: IMD issues orange alert; list of highways closed due to cloudbursts, landslides

Manipur violence: Horrifying visual of man's chopped head surfaces days after women naked parade footage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s leaked photos from his upcoming project leave fans curious

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

Top 10 most-liked Bollywood films released directly on OTT in first half of 2023

5 health benefits of consuming garlic early morning

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

DNA: 'Climate change' bomb may explode in Europe

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Barbie vs Oppenheimer box office clash: Margot Robbie's comedy beats Cillian Murphy's biopic in preview shows

Josephine Chaplin, actress and Charlie Chaplin's daughter, dies at 74

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

HomeIndia

India

Crowd gathers in Nashik after fake message of Army's recruitment drive goes viral

"On investigation, we found that there is no such recruitment drive going on. Someone has spread the rumour on social media," the police said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2021, 08:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A large crowd of youth gathered in Nashik railway station after a fake message claiming a recruitment drive of the Territorial Army was underway in the district went viral.

"A large number of youth who came to Nashik from different states said that a recruitment drive between December 16 to 18 was organized by the Army`s TA battalion," said ND Pachorkar, police officer, Nashik road Police Station. 

"On investigation, we found that there is no such recruitment drive going on. Someone has spread the rumour on social media. We request people not to waste their time and money," he added.

"We got a message on WhatsApp about a recruitment drive. After reaching here we realized that there is no such drive. It was a fake message. I came from far for this," said a youth who reached Nashik.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is WormGPT? Malicious cousin of ChatGPT targeting large-scale cyberattacks

Scientists witness extraordinary breakthrough in engineering, self-healing metals discovered

Railway to give Rs 20 meals, packed bottles to passengers travelling in general coach

Netizens react as woman invites internet to pick from pool of prospective grooms from 'TCS, Byju's...'

'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE