Crores recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's flat but failed to pay Rs 11,819 for flat maintenance

The West Bengal SSC recruitment scam and daily recoveries of cash and gold from close aides of Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee have kept the state on strain, with many stunned at the wealth gained by the leader and his associates.

Things took a new turn on Wednesday as the enforcement directorate recovered over Rs 21 crore from another flat of Arpita Mukherjee situated in Belgharia near Kolkata. The counting went on till 4 am on Thursday morning. The total amount of money recovered from her houses stood at a whopping Rs 50 crore.

Meanwhile, the notice board at Arpita Mukherjee's Club Town heights apartment in Belgharia, from where ED officials took out rs 27.9 crore cash in eight trunks, showed that she had unpaid maintenance dues of around Rs 11,819.

The notice of due maintenance bill which reveals that Arpita has not paid maintenance is going viral on social media.

52 CRORE Cash has been recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence but She has not given her flat maintenance charges of Rs. 11,809.



Below is the Notice- pic.twitter.com/ky4AWSwEtS — The Analyzer (@Indian_Analyzer) July 28, 2022

According to reports, Mukherjee allegedly told the ED that she had no idea Partha Chatterjee kept so much money in this flat. He said the house was used by him to store the cash.

ED officers found bundles of Rs 2000 and Rs 500 notes. The Rs 2000 bundles were valued at Rs 50 lakh. They also found 3 gold bricks weighing one kilogram each, 6 gold bangles, and a gold pen, Bhaskar reported.

According to ED sources, they also found 3 diaries that have accounts of the illegal money. They also found a 2600-page document that has references for their joint property.

Both Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee have been arrested in connection with the school job recruitment scam.