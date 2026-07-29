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'Criticise the government, not India': Harish Salve says don't denigrate the nation online

The former Solicitor General of India issued a sharp warning against the growing trend of abusing India in the name of dissent, saying criticism of the government is important in a democracy, but one must never cross the line into 'denigrating' the nation.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 10:13 PM IST

'Criticise the government, not India': Harish Salve says don't denigrate the nation online
Harish Salve warns against abusing India in the name of dissent. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Harish Salve, former Solicitor General of India and senior advocate, has called for a more responsible public discourse and said that criticism of the government and its institutions is essential in a democracy to keep those in power in check, but cautioned against 'denigrating' the nation while expressing views on social media.

While speaking at the AK Sen Memorial Lecture and Photograph Unveiling Ceremony organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association on Wednesday, Salve said, ''One thing, as someone who resides outside India, is that India today is looked at with a great sense of respect. The Western world is in turmoil as we see every day. Europe feels orphaned. US is making people wonder whether it ever had a Constitution. But they unite when it comes to resisting India's ascent. They still find it hard to accept that a country of not white people, a country which they call a third-world country, is aspiring to be a leader of the world, has become the fourth largest economy of the world.''

'Do not denigrate India on social media'

Urging Indians to remain mindful of how they speak while criticizing the government, he added, ''Trenchant criticisms within India of the government and its institutions is necessary to keep the government in control. But we should be very careful. Whatever we say, whatever we do in today's world of social media, do not denigrate India as a nation. Always remember, 'Sare jahan se acha Hindustan humara'.''

Student protests sparked debate over online rhetoric

For those unversed, social media was flooded with posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government, the Indian Army, and other institutions. The student protest, which was staged for a positive and genuine outcome, was hijacked by a section of anti-social elements who used abusive, derogatory, and inflammatory content directed at the Prime Minister and other public institutions. This led to a wider debate over the fine line between legitimate democratic dissent and the use of offensive rhetoric.

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