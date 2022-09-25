Crisis for Congress in Rajasthan: MLA faction 'upset' with CM Ashok Gehlot set to resign

Photo: ANI

Congress could be in for an awkward situation in Rajasthan with several CM Ashok Gehlot loyalist MLAs heading to the house of Assembly speaker to submit their resignation.

State cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that “all the MLAs are angry and are resigning”.

"All the MLAs are angry & are resigning. We are going to the speaker for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them,” Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was quoted by ANI as saying.

The high voltage drama unfolds as Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken are the CM residence along with Gehlot for Congress Legislature Party meeting. Sachin Pilot reached the venue separately.

Rajasthan Congress MLAs who are CM Ashok Gehlot loyalists arrived Speaker C P Joshi's residence to submit their resignation.

Khachariyawas further said that there were 92 MLAs in the group and calling on CM Gehlot to pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs. He said, "CM Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs. We have 92 MLAs with us."

10-15 MLAs are being heard while other MLAs are being neglected. Party doesn't listen to us, decisions are being taken without it," MLA Khachariyawas added.