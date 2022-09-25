Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Crisis for Congress in Rajasthan: MLA faction 'upset' with CM Ashok Gehlot set to resign

The call from MLAs to resign comes amid key Congress meet which is expected to name Sachin Pilot as Ashok Gehlot's successor as Rajasthan CM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

Crisis for Congress in Rajasthan: MLA faction 'upset' with CM Ashok Gehlot set to resign
Photo: ANI

Congress could be in for an awkward situation in Rajasthan with several CM Ashok Gehlot loyalist MLAs heading to the house of Assembly speaker to submit their resignation. 

State cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that “all the MLAs are angry and are resigning”.

"All the MLAs are angry & are resigning. We are going to the speaker for that. MLAs are upset that how can CM Ashok Gehlot take a decision without consulting them,” Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was quoted by ANI as saying.

The high voltage drama unfolds as Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken are the CM residence along with Gehlot for Congress Legislature Party meeting. Sachin Pilot reached the venue separately.

Rajasthan Congress MLAs who are CM Ashok Gehlot loyalists arrived Speaker C P Joshi's residence to submit their resignation.

Khachariyawas further said that there were 92 MLAs in the group and calling on CM Gehlot to pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs. He said, "CM Gehlot should pay heed to the suggestions of MLAs. We have 92 MLAs with us."

10-15 MLAs are being heard while other MLAs are being neglected. Party doesn't listen to us, decisions are being taken without it," MLA Khachariyawas added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC APO Prelim 2022 result DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.