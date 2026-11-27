Clarifying the nature of the deliberations, Awhad told reporters, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement."

The NCP(SP) on Friday said it will support the Centre's delimitation bill in the special Parliament session scheduled from November 30 to December 3. Speaking outside the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai, NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad made the announcement after meeting party chief Sharad Pawar.

'Constitutional requirement', says NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad

Clarifying the nature of the deliberations, Awhad told reporters, "The discussion wasn't about our party's official stance. The general point being made was that the delimitation process is a constitutional requirement... A decision has been made to support the delimitation process, and we will indeed support it. We will support the delimitation."

The position taken by the NCP (SCP), which holds eight seats in the Lok Sabha, comes amid evolving discussions over parliamentary arithmetic required for any constitutional amendment tied to the delimitation process

The Centre has proposed expanding the Lok Sabha and redrawing constituencies, a move that the opposition INDIA bloc has opposed. Awhad made the announcement hours after the Union Cabinet approved delimitation, including a 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across the country.

Supriya Sule on delimitation bill

Earlier, Supriya Sule had said her party could support delimitation if the proposed legislation included certain conditions.

She had listed three demands: women’s reservation should be implemented along with delimitation, Lok Sabha seats should be increased by a uniform 50 per cent across all states, and Opposition parties should get adequate representation in the proposed Delimitation Commission.

According to Sule, increasing the number of seats was necessary as MPs were finding it difficult to serve large constituencies effectively due to the growing electorate.

However, on Friday, she maintained that the party would take a formal position only after examining the actual legislation. She said the party had not yet received the Bill and questioned how it could announce a final stand without reviewing its provisions.

The NCP-SP’s announcement comes as several regional parties have said they could support the proposed exercise if safeguards are provided.

DMK: The ruling party in Tamil Nadu has indicated it could consider backing the revised proposal if the state’s existing share of Lok Sabha seats is protected. It has also sought safeguards against frequent delimitation exercises.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP): The party led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has signalled support, provided the revised arrangement protects regional balance and ensures a proportionate increase in seats for southern states.

NCP-SP: The Sharad Pawar-led party has now announced its support. Sule had earlier called for a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states and implementation of women’s reservation.

The Congress, meanwhile, has opposed the bill, arguing that 33 per cent women’s reservation should be implemented without linking it to a fresh delimitation exercise. The Samajwadi Party has also raised concerns about the need for a Census before delimitation and representation for OBCs and minority women.