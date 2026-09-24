FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Greater Noida Bus Fire: 9 Dead After Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway Near Noida Airport

Greater Noida Bus Fire: 9 Dead After Bus Catches Fire On Yamuna Expressway Near Noida Airport

‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination for Fool Volume

‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination

Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor, woman strangled in sugarcane field

Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai

Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor, woman strangled in sugarcane field

A 10-day-old decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in UP's Bijnor; police sent the body for post-mortem and are trying to identify him.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 24, 2026, 11:11 AM IST

Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor, woman strangled in sugarcane field
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A man's decomposed body, believed to be around 10 days old, was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition when villagers spotted it and informed the police. Police have not yet identified the man and the circumstances of his death remain unclear.

Body found hanging from tree in Bijnor

The body of an unidentified individual was discovered hanging from a tree by villagers, showing significant decomposition, estimated to be around 10 days old. Villagers alerted the police, who retrieved the body. The cause of death and circumstances remain unclear.

After taking the body into custody, police sent it for a post-mortem examination. It is anticipated that the post-mortem report will provide additional insight into the cause of death. By obtaining information from neighbouring villages and other locations, police are attempting to identify the man. An investigation is underway.

Also read: Will Anup Soni return to host Crime Patrol? Actor reveals as Ajay Devgn hosts new season

Woman's body found in sugarcane field last week

In recent days, Bijnor has seen two such cases. In a different incident last week, a 25-year-old woman's body was discovered in a district sugarcane field. Police believed the woman had been strangled because of the burn marks on her body. A dupatta was tied around her neck. According to police, a two-year-old girl was discovered sobbing next to the woman's body. In that instance, police were also unable to identify the woman and the child right away. Both cases are being looked into by the police.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BJP spent Rs 529 crore in 5 assembly polls, over half in Bengal alone, reveals EC expenditure report
BJP spent Rs 529 crore in 5 assembly polls, over half in Bengal alone: EC report
‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination for Fool Volume
‘This fool thanks you’: Vir Das celebrates third International Emmy nomination
Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor, woman strangled in sugarcane field
Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor
Delhi park gang-rape: Accused previously seen harassing couples while carrying knife
Delhi park gang-rape: Accused previously seen harassing couples
Anurag Kashyap calls India’s Oscar pick ‘wrong’, Gondhal director says: ‘Watch it before passing verdict’
Anurag Kashyap calls India’s Oscar pick ‘wrong’, Gondhal director reacts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement