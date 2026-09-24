Crimes Rising In UP? 10-day-old baby killed in Bijnor, woman strangled in sugarcane field

A 10-day-old decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in UP's Bijnor; police sent the body for post-mortem and are trying to identify him.

A man's decomposed body, believed to be around 10 days old, was found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district. The body was in an advanced state of decomposition when villagers spotted it and informed the police. Police have not yet identified the man and the circumstances of his death remain unclear.

Body found hanging from tree in Bijnor

The body of an unidentified individual was discovered hanging from a tree by villagers, showing significant decomposition, estimated to be around 10 days old. Villagers alerted the police, who retrieved the body. The cause of death and circumstances remain unclear.

After taking the body into custody, police sent it for a post-mortem examination. It is anticipated that the post-mortem report will provide additional insight into the cause of death. By obtaining information from neighbouring villages and other locations, police are attempting to identify the man. An investigation is underway.

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Woman's body found in sugarcane field last week

In recent days, Bijnor has seen two such cases. In a different incident last week, a 25-year-old woman's body was discovered in a district sugarcane field. Police believed the woman had been strangled because of the burn marks on her body. A dupatta was tied around her neck. According to police, a two-year-old girl was discovered sobbing next to the woman's body. In that instance, police were also unable to identify the woman and the child right away. Both cases are being looked into by the police.