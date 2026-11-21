Yuzvendra Chahal has been named a 'Special Invitee' to the party's newly formed National OBC Morcha executive committee.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal stepped into politics on Saturday after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has been named as a ‘Special Invitee’ to the party’s newly formed National OBC Morcha executive committee.

The OBC Morcha functions as the party’s wing for Other Backward Classes.

He will represent Delhi. This move is expected to give a major boost to the BJP ahead of the UP election, where the OBC community holds a sizeable vote bank.

What Chahal said?

Taking to the X, he wrote, "I sincerely thank respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, respected Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin ji, and OBC Morcha National President Shri Amarpal Maurya ji for giving me a place and respect within the BJP family," the cricketer posted on social media.

Chahal had earlier met Amarpal Maurya, who heads the BJP’s OBC Morcha.

What BJP said on Chahal's debut?

In a statement, the BJP said Jogen Mohan from Assam, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, Sangam Lal Gupta from Uttar Pradesh, Babanrao Raoji Chaudhary from Maharashtra, Sat Prakash Rana from Delhi, Arjun Sahni from Bihar and Sangeeta Balwant Bind from Uttar Pradesh had been appointed as national vice presidents of the morcha.

Gajendra Yadav from Delhi, Pramod Madhwaraj from Karnataka and Lalit Chandrakar from Chhattisgarh have been named as national general secretaries.

The party also announced seven national secretaries and 37 members of the national executive committee from different states.

Maurya said the appointments were made as per the directions of BJP national president Nitin Nabin and will come into effect immediately.

The seven new national secretaries are Dashrathji Thakor from Gujarat, T Varatharajan from Tamil Nadu, Sanjeev Kumar from Jharkhand, Sarita Jangid from Haryana, Kadaganchi Ramesh from Telangana, Vaibhav Panwar from Madhya Pradesh and Bhim Kumar Sahu from Bihar.

Who is Yuzvendra Chahal?

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was born in 1990, is an Indian leg-spinner who had earlier represented the country in limited-overs cricket. Before establishing himself on the cricket field, he was also a competitive chess player.

He has the distinction of being the first Indian bowler to take 400 wickets in T20 cricket. His best bowling figures in T20Is are 6/25, which came against England.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Punjab bought him for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 season.

Chahal plays for Haryana in domestic cricket and has also played county cricket in England for Kent and Northamptonshire.