Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, MLA wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh share on X

Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP MLA and Ravindra Jadeja's wife, announced the news on her social media account.

Indian cricket team player Ravindra Jadeja has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP MLA and Ravindra Jadeja's wife, announced the news on her social media account, posting photos of him as a new member. Rivaba's post included photos of herself and her husband with their BJP member.



JP Nadda, the BJP's National President, recently launched the membership drive, enrolling Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 in Delhi. Rivaba joined the BJP in 2019 and was nominated by the party for the Jamnagar assembly seat in 2022. She won the seat, defeating AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur.









