Mongolia bowled out for 10 runs in T20 WC qualifier match against Singapore, joint-lowest total in T20I history

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

Meet 12th pass brothers who started business with Rs 5000; now own Rs 12000 crore company, they are India's richest…

Aadhaar Card: Download, Enrollment Process, and Status

India

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, MLA wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh share on X

Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP MLA and Ravindra Jadeja's wife, announced the news on her social media account.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, MLA wife Rivaba Ravindrasinh share on X
(Image source: Facebook)
Indian cricket team player Ravindra Jadeja has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP MLA and Ravindra Jadeja's wife, announced the news on her social media account, posting photos of him as a new member. Rivaba's post included photos of herself and her husband with their BJP member.

 


JP Nadda, the BJP's National President, recently launched the membership drive, enrolling Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 in Delhi. Rivaba joined the BJP in 2019 and was nominated by the party for the Jamnagar assembly seat in 2022. She won the seat, defeating AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur.




 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
