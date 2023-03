Cricketer Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav has gone missing

Indian cricket team player Kedar Jadhav's father Mahadev Jadhav has gone missing in Pune, Maharashtra. Mahadev Jadhav has reportedly gone missing from the Kothrood area of Pune since around 11:30 am on March 27. Mahadev Jadhav took the rickshaw around 11.30 am today but till now nothing has been found. The phone near them is also going off. The family then lodged a missing complaint with the police.