The country will observe Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow, i.e., March 31, as the crescent moon has been sighted in Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Patna, and several other cities, Islamic religious leaders announced. Syed Shaban Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Delhi, declared that Eid - which marks the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal and conclusion of the sacred month of Ramdan- will be celebrated tomorrow.

Bukhari announced that the moon has been sighted in West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia today

Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is immersed in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations today as the crescent moon was sighted on Saturday evening.

After the evening prayers, Saudi Arabia’s moon-sighting committee verified the sighting of the Shawwal moon. Thus, several countries in the middle-east is observing Eid today, i.e., March 30.