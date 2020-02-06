Creativity or insensitivity? Amul's new doodle on homecoming of Indians from coronavirus hit Wuhan faces flak

The Amul ad always manages to capture the newsmakers from every field and once again they have managed to grab attention with their take on evacuating Indians from China due to coronavirus outbreak.

The ad posted by the company on its official Twitter handle has the iconic mascot girl wearing the mask and walking out of an Air India aircraft along with a group of people among other people all wearing masks.

The tweet reads- "Wuhan se yahan le aaye- Homecoming snack!"

The sketch further termed 'Amul as the homecoming snack'. The tweet has faced criticism from India singer Sona Mohapatra saying the ad was in 'bad taste'.

While many agreed on what Sona said, few called it Amul's 'creativity'.

It is in bad taste. Aur kahan leke jaate. Bharat mein hi laate na. — Sourabh Bhattacharya (@b1980sourabh) February 5, 2020

Awesome advertisement! Hats off to this creativity! — Hemal (@007_hemal) February 4, 2020

Why in bad taste ? It’s about Indians evacuated out of China — Deepanjan Ghosh (@deepmech) February 5, 2020

Classic, classic, classic — Pushpesh Tripathi (@pt_id) February 4, 2020

Had it been a one off thing then yes it would be a bad thing, using a sad situ to get eyeballs. But Amul has covered all major current events, good and bad, for years. In that light, I think the ad is perfectly fine. I don't get why ppl are upset. — Priya Samagod (@priyasamagod) February 5, 2020

Amul... Har cheez mein taang adaaye ! —(@mfjanwari) February 5, 2020

Air India has airlifted Indians from China's Wuhan province in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The evacuation was carried out using Air India's jumbo B747, which made two flights to Wuhan city.

According to the latest reports, the death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak has now mounted to 560, while the number of infected rose to over 28,000 - the vast majority in China.

Outside of mainland China, the Novel Coronavirus has spread to over 25 countries. Global concerns have also hence risen about the virus.

India has reported three cases of the coronavirus. All three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city.