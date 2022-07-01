‘Creating environment of anger and hate’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over SC’s remarks on Nupur Sharma

File photo

Just a few hours after the Supreme Court openly slammed former BJP leader Nupur Sharma and the impact of her remarks across the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the central government, accusing them of “creating an environment of hate and anger”.

While referencing the condemnation of Nupur Sharma by the Supreme Court on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Centre and BJP have created an environment in India that is against the best interests of the entire nation.

Responding to a query by reporters on the Supreme Court remarks against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, the Congress MP said what the Apex court said was true, but the atmosphere in the country has not been created by the person who made the comments.

Gandhi, while speaking to reporters, said that the current state of the country was not created by Nupur Sharma, but the NDA government and the Centre. He launched attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"It is the Prime Minister, it is the Home Minister, it is the BJP and the RSS that has created this environment. This environment of anger and this environment of hatred. And frankly, the creation of this environment in the country is an anti-national act," he said in Kalpetta after visiting his office vandalised by SFI activists a week ago.

Gandhi said the creation of such an environment was against the interest of India and its people. "It is completely wrong and it is going to lead to a tragedy," he said.

This comes on the same day as Supreme Court slammed former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for the remarks she made against Prophet Muhammad during a TV news debate. The Supreme Court bench said that “her loose tongue is the reason why the country is on fire.”

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologized for her comments to the whole country," the court said.

(With PTI inputs)

