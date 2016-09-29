Create 'conducive environment' to ensure participation of all members: Nepal on SAARC

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

DNA Verified: Income tax refund of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Verified: Income tax refund of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeIndia

India

Create 'conducive environment' to ensure participation of all members: Nepal on SAARC

With Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan following India’s steps in pulling out of the forthcoming SAARC summit in Islamabad in November, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2016, 12:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan following India’s steps in pulling out of the forthcoming SAARC summit in Islamabad in November, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday re-iterated that the current atmosphere is not conducive to talks and called on Pakistan to introspect on the kind of relationship it wants within SAARC. The Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked for a conducive environment be created soon to ensure participation of all member states in 19th SAARC summit. Afghan, Bangladesh, Bhutan an India conveyed inability to participate in SAARC because of current environment, we've taken it seriously.

The development comes in the wake of the Uri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which has brought ties between India and Pakistan to new lows. Speaking exclusively to ANI, MEA official spokesperson for India Vikas Swarup stated that when one head of state decides not to participate in the SAARC summit, then there is no choice but to postpone the event. ‘All heads of the SAARC countries have to be present for the summit. So if any one country decides not to participate, then it has to be postponed. In the current case as you know, not just India, but Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Bhutan have also written to the current chair of SAARC that is Nepal, that they are unable to participate in the summit, which means there is no option but to postpone the summit,’ Swarup said.

However, he added that the formal announcement of this effect can only be made by Nepal after they have done their internal consultations. Containing to berate Pakistan for relentlessly pursuing a path which has led to this current decision, the MEA spokesperson emphasised that India has made it very clear that regional cooperation and terror cannot go hand-in-hand. ‘Our commitment to SAARC, to regional connectivity, to regional contact, regional prosperity remains intact but we cannot conceive of a SAARC summit happening at the same time as cross border terrorism continues, as cross interference in our internal affairs continues,’ he said.

With three other countries in the region joining India in conveying the same message to Pakistan, Swarup stated that its time for Pakistan to introspect on the kind of relationship it wants within the SAARC. Earlier, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem said the prevailing situation was not conducive for holding a successful meeting, especially after the Uri terror attack. Muazzem told ANI, "Even before the Uri attack, Bangladesh did not take part at the ministerial level in both home and finance minister's conference. So, it was almost a fore grown conclusion that our Prime Minister may not attend the SAARC summit in Pakistan. But, we still have kept our options open. But after the Uri attack, the situation as it prevails in the region, we believe is not conducive towards holding a successful SAARC summit.’

The SAARC summit cannot take place even if one of the eight members withdraws. India announced that it would not attend the summit conveying the current SAARC Chair Nepal that in the prevailing circumstances, the Government of India is unable to participate in the proposed Summit.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian university students got packages of up to Rs 85 lakh, its not IIT, IIM, NIT

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi-NCR

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE