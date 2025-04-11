ENGYNE is a premium menswear brand founded by industry veterans Gnanaprakash, Karthikeyan K., Karthikeyan P., Ramesh Kumar, and Dinesh D. With experience at global powerhouses like Diesel and Guess, they set out to bridge the gap in India’s fashion market with high-quality, accessible menswear.

Bengauru: ENGYNE, a premium menswear brand, is all set to launch in India, redefining affordability in luxury fashion. Founded by Gnanaprakash, Karthikeyan K., Karthikeyan P., Ramesh Kumar, and Dinesh D., the brand brings global design sensibilities and craftsmanship to Indian consumers. The founders, who have been associated with global giants like Diesel and Guess in the past, witnessed a missing link i.e., premium-quality menswear at accessible prices, inspiring them to birth ENGYNE.

Headquartered in Bangalore, ENGYNE will debut its Spring-Summer 2025 collection featuring meticulously designed wardrobe essentials. The collection is crafted using premium Supima cottons and Supima blend yarns, ensuring exceptional softness, durability, and comfort. It features a range of premium textures including mis-jersey, micro-pique, interlock, jacquard, and cross-loop French terry—each chosen for its unique feel and performance. Enhanced with state-of-the-art printing techniques and refined embroidery, the garments are designed to deliver international aesthetics and quality.

With a Digital First & D2C (direct-to-consumer) model, ENGYNE ensures complete control over quality and pricing. The collection will be available exclusively on the brand’s official website, with a mobile app launching for Android and iOS shortly after.

As the brand prepares to disrupt the Indian menswear market, the team is driven by a mission to make premium quality more accessible. Director Karthikeyan K. emphasizes this vision and shared "ENGYNE is not just about fashion; it's about redefining expectations. Premium quality should be a choice, not a privilege." With a focus on craftsmanship and affordability, the brand aims to fill a long-standing gap in the industry.

Beyond offering premium designs, ENGYNE is committed to delivering exceptional quality control through its vertically integrated manufacturing facility. Director Dinesh D. highlights this competitive advantage, "Having our own vertically integrated manufacturing facility gives us a unique advantage. We control every step—from fabric selection to final stitching—allowing us to deliver luxury craftsmanship at a fraction of the price. Every ENGYNE garment undergoes the same quality checks as pieces costing three times as much." By maintaining this level of precision, the brand ensures that each product meets the highest standards.

ENGYNE plans to capture the attention of urban millennials and style-conscious professionals through partnerships with influencers and dynamic social media initiatives. Setting itself apart from disposable/ fast fashion trends, the company focuses on creating enduring styles that undergo rigorous wear testing, delivering lasting quality to buyers.

The brand's roadmap includes diversifying its collection with shirts, chinos, jackets, and denim within the next SEASON. ENGYNE also sees potential in shipping beyond borders, showcasing Indian craftsmanship worldwide while staying true to its founding principles of exceptional quality at reasonable prices.

About ENGYNE

Disclaimer-

