CPM's list of 45 covers most of seats where it stands a chance

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) released its first list of 45 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, with names for most of the seats in its strongholds of Kerala and Bengal.

With the exception of veteran leader P Karunakaran, all sitting MPs have been renominated. The list includes names of 15 candidates each from West Bengal and Kerala, two each from Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Assam and one candidate each from Maharashtra, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Union territory of Lakshadweep.

The consolidated list comes a day after the party's West Bengal unit announced a list of 25 probable candidates of the Left Front in the state. The Left Front in Bengal includes All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and Communist Party of India.

In Kerala, KP Satheesh will fight from Kasargod instead of veteran P Karunakaran, who is 73. Sitting MPs MB Rajesh, PK Biju and A Sampath will fight again from Palakkad, Alathoor and Attingal respectively. Former Rajya Sabha members P Rajeev and KN Balagopal will fight from Ernakulam and Kollam.

In Bengal, the party has retained its sitting MPs Mohammad Salim from Raiganj and Badruddaza Khan from Murshidabad seats.