CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

According to sources, Yechury's condition, which was already considered serious upon his initial admission three days prior, quickly deteriorated.

Renowned political figure Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is reportedly in critical condition after contracting a respiratory infection. Yechury's health significantly deteriorated after his admission to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday, and he was subsequently put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU).



