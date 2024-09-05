Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

Streamlining Success: How Saikat Dutta Led Key Salesforce Implementations at Tech Mahindra and Beyond

Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25

Onam 2024: Know the date, history, significance of 10-day harvest festival

'Madhabi Puri Buch was employed at a PE firm during her ICICI Bank tenure': Congress' fresh charge against Sebi chief

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

Streamlining Success: How Saikat Dutta Led Key Salesforce Implementations at Tech Mahindra and Beyond

Streamlining Success: How Saikat Dutta Led Key Salesforce Implementations at Tech Mahindra and Beyond

Onam 2024: Know the date, history, significance of 10-day harvest festival

Onam 2024: Know the date, history, significance of 10-day harvest festival

10 animals with unique sounds

10 animals with unique sounds

Green superfoods that reduce bad cholesterol, prevent stroke

Green superfoods that reduce bad cholesterol, prevent stroke

9 crime thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat 

9 crime thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

According to sources, Yechury's condition, which was already considered serious upon his initial admission three days prior, quickly deteriorated.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 10:03 PM IST

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Renowned political figure Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is reportedly in critical condition after contracting a respiratory infection. Yechury's health significantly deteriorated after his admission to AIIMS Delhi on Thursday, and he was subsequently put on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU).
 
According to sources, Yechury's condition, which was already considered serious upon his initial admission three days prior, quickly deteriorated. An official medical bulletin has not been released by AIIMS, but a group of seven physicians is currently managing his care. Prior to this, on August 19, the 72-year-old leader was admitted to AIIMS with a chest infection that resembled pneumonia. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

    Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

    Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…

    Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…

    'I am not like Jaya': Meet only actress to become a superstar after marriage, has grudge against Amitabh's wife since..

    'I am not like Jaya': Meet only actress to become a superstar after marriage, has grudge against Amitabh's wife since..

    Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

    Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

    Mahesh Bhatt to present adaptation of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani show Humsafar, aims to 'bridge' Indo-Pak divide

    Mahesh Bhatt to present adaptation of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani show Humsafar, aims to 'bridge' Indo-Pak divide

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

    Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

    Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

    Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

    India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

    India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

    From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

    From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

    Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

    Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement