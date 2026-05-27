CPI(M) workers attack ED vehicle during Kerala raids connected to Vijayan case

Enforcement Directorate raids linked to former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter triggered massive protests across the state.

Tensions flared across Kerala on Wednesday after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials carried out raids at multiple locations linked to former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter in connection with an alleged pay-off case. The searches quickly sparked massive protests by CPI(M) workers, leading to clashes, road blockades, and damage to official vehicles in several parts of the state.

According to reports, ED teams conducted searches at nearly ten locations, including premises associated with Vijayan and individuals believed to be connected to the investigation. The raids began early in the morning and continued for several hours under heavy police presence.

ED vehicle attacked amid demonstrations

The situation escalated dramatically in the state capital when a group of CPI(M) supporters surrounded a vehicle carrying ED officials. Protesters allegedly blocked the convoy, shouted slogans condemning the central agency, and damaged the windshield of one of the vehicles.

Visuals from the protest showed angry demonstrators confronting security personnel while accusing the ED of targeting opposition leaders for political reasons. Police later intervened to disperse the crowd and ensure the safe movement of the officials conducting the searches.

Authorities confirmed that security arrangements had been strengthened at several sensitive locations to prevent further violence or disruption during the operation.

Political reactions intensify

The raids have intensified the political confrontation between the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the BJP-led Centre. CPI(M) leaders accused the ED of misusing central agencies to intimidate political opponents ahead of upcoming electoral battles.