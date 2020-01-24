CPI(M) to opt for 'non-political' candidates in Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections: Sources

As the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections are rapidly approaching, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) has already started their preparation for the polls. This will be the first time when the communist party has decided to project non-political candidates for the elections.

According to sources, the seat arrangement between Congress, CPI(M), and Ultra Left parties has already been decided. In a closed-door meeting, CPM state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra has told Pradesh Congress leader Somen Mitra that CPI(M) can contest individually from 80 seats, but they want more discussion with the Congress on this. As per the Loksabha polls result from earlier last year, it is being deduced that if the KMC elections are conducted at this time, BJP stands a chance to win, given their record performance.

BJP has strong vote banks in the South Kolkata area, more specifically in Jadavpur and Behala. Notably, these areas used to be the main strongholds for CPI(M) in the city during earlier days. However, the vote bank has now shifted totally. According to sources, the communist party office in Alimuddin Street has therefore planned to project fresh non-political faces for the upcoming KMC polls. They are planning to project candidates who have a strong mass appeal, good communication skills, and an honest image. Sources say that Partha Pratim Roy, a faculty member of the Jadavpur University, can be a candidate. CPI(M) might also approach with a ticket actor Badshah Moitra, one of the public intellectuals in West Bengal long affiliated with the Left. Drama activist Chandan Sen can also be a candidate.

CPI(M) central committee member Shamik Lahiri said, "We are focusing on young, honest, energetic faces. We may project non-political faces too. But it's too early to comment on this." TMC minister and present Mayor of Kolkata Firhad Hakim said, "CPI(M) doesn't have a mass appeal. People have rejected them. Now they are hunting for common people."

BJP leader Jayprakash Majumder also said, "West Bengal has rejected CPI(M). They are now strengthening the TMC".