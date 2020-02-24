CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury blames Centre for violence over CAA in North-East Delhi

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday blamed the Centre for the violence that is taking place in various parts of North East Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also appealed to people to maintain peace in light of these violent incidents.

"There is utmost need to maintain peace and calm. We appeal to everyone to not fall prey to rumours or incitements - Peace must be kept. The responsibility, however, lies with the Union govt which has not made any attempt to address grievances of a large section of Indians," he tweeted.

Yechury's comment comes after a Delhi Police head constable was killed and a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) injured during clashes over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi's Maujpur. The violence took place during clashes between pro-CAA and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Gokulpuri, news agencies reported on Monday afternoon.

It is to be noted that the violence is taking place ahead of United States President Donald Trump's scheduled visit to New Delhi. Meanwhile, sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that that violence in North-East Delhi was orchestrated 'with an eye on US President Trump's visit to India.'

"Violence in North-East Delhi orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Trump's visit to India. MHA & Delhi Police Commissioner are in touch and expected to get a grip on the situation soon. Police Commissioner is monitoring situation from the Control Room," ANI quoted MHA sources as saying.

Notably, Maujpur had witnessed massive stone-pelting on February 23 too. The situation turned violent on Sunday after BJP leader Kapil Mishra arrived at Maujpur Chowk.

Sources told Zee Media that stone-pelting between pro and anti-CAA protesters also took place at Jaffarabad. Some miscreants also set an auto and some vehicles on fire. The stone-pelters also burnt a fire brigade vehicle in Bhajanpura. Some shops were also vandalised in Maujpur.

Severe protests have erupted in various parts of the country ever since the central government passed the contentious act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Jain communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Several civil society members and activists have stated that the act discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the Centre, which puts that the act will grant long-deserved citizenship to refugees who have faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries.