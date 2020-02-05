CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar injured after stone pelting at his convoy in Bihar's Supaul

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar was injured on Wednesday after stones were pelted at his convoy in Bihar's Supaul. He was heading towards Saharsa, after addressing a rally in Supaul at the time of the incident.

At the event in Supaul, he was addressing the anti-CAA protestors as part of the 'Save Constitution Morcha.'

As his convoy was passing through the area after concluding the public meeting, a certain section of the people gathered at a crowded marketplace there, pelted stones at the vehicles, shattering their windows.

However, this is not the first time that the ex-JNU student was attacked. Stones were thrown at his vehicle on Saturday as well, after his convoy was passing through Saran district in Bihar.

It is to be noted that Kanhaiya Kumar shot to fame after the February 2016 incident in JNU in which several students including Kanhaiya were rumoured to have raised anti-national slogans there. They allegedly shouted slogans like "Bharat Ki Barbadi" and "Pakistan Zindabad". No convictions have been made yet in connection with the incident.

Kanhaiya Kumar, now the member of the Communist Party of India (CPI), has been at the forefront of the anti-CAA-NRC protests that are happening all over the country, launching scathing attacks on the Narendra Modi led Central government.

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the CAA and the NRC.

The new citizenship law promises citizenship to members of 6 non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India before December 31, 2014.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.