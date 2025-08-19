CP Radhakrishnan vs B Sudershan Reddy: Who are the Vice Presidential candidates of NDA and INDIA bloc?

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the Congress-led INDIA bloc has gone with former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its VP pick. The Vice Presidential election is scheduled to take place on September 9. Read on to know more.

Both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc have announced their candidates for the upcoming Vice Presidential election. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) NDA has fielded Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the Congress-led Opposition has gone with former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its pick. The Vice Presidential election is scheduled to take place on September 9 and will elect the successor of Jagdeep Dhakhar, who abruptly resigned last month.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

CP Radhakrishnan, a 68-year-old BJP leader and current Governor of Maharashtra, is the NDA's choice to succeed Dhakhar. Born in 1957 in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan has been a member of the BJP's ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu between 2004 and 2007. He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one-and-a-half years. He was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024.

Who is Justice (retired) B Sudershan Reddy?

INDIA, an umbrella bloc comprising the Congress and many other Opposition parties, has chosen former SC judge B Sudershan Reddy as its VP election nominee. Justice Reddy was born in 1946 in Rangareddy district of present-day Telangana. He started his career as an advocate handling writ and civil cases in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In 1995, he became a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh HC. A decade later, he was appointed the Chief Justice of the Guwahati High Court. He became a Supreme Court judge in 2007 and retired four years later, in 2011. In 2013, he became the first Lokayukta of Goa, but resigned within months citing personal reasons.

When will Vice Presidential election be held and how is VP elected?

Voting to elect the next Vice President of India will be held on September 9. The last date for filing nominations is August 21 and applications will be scrutinised on August 22. Previous VP Jagdeep Dhankhar announced his resignation on July 21 citing health reasons. However, there has been widespread speculation of a rift between him and the BJP top brass. Dhankhar's term as VP was scheduled to end in August 2027. The Vice President is elected by members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, with nominated members of the Upper House also eligible to vote.

