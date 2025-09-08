Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy: Vice President Polls to be held on Sept 9; know timing, result date, numbers and more

NDA claims the support of 427 votes out of the total 781 valid votes. The Opposition has 315 MPs. Know how the Vice President is elected in India below:

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 11:16 PM IST

CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy: Vice President Polls to be held on Sept 9; know timing, result date, numbers and more
The Vice Presidential election will be held on Tuesday, September 9. It will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and NDA's nominee CP Radhakrishnan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first voter to cast his vote in the elections. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

How Vice President of India elected

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The BJP-led alliance has a clear edge in the poll, which claims the support of 427 votes out of the total 781 valid votes. The Opposition has 315 MPs. The majority mark is 391. The value of every vote cast in the Vice-Presidential election has the same value. Presently, the Lok Sabha has 542 members and the Rajya Sabha has 239 members.

Vice President election timing, result

Polling for the vice president election would begin at 10 am in the new Parliament building and continue till 5 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 6 pm, and the result will be out later in the evening.

Why Vice Presidential being held?

The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.

READ | Himachal govt takes BIG decision on notification on withdrawing higher pay grade for 14000 employees; check details

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.

