Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's actioner SUFFERS big drop, Vivek Agnihotri's film stays afloat
Nepal Protests: PM KP Oli revokes social media ban in country as 19 killed, 347 injured
Apple Event 2025: Will new GST rates make iPhone 17 series cheaper in India? Which other iPhones may get price cut?
CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy: Vice President Polls to be held on Sept 9; know timing, result date, numbers and more
No Aakash Chopra in Asia Cup 2025 commentary panel: Check full list
Apple Event 2025: What are the expected prices of iPhone 17 models, Air, Pro, Pro Max; check features
Bigg Boss 11 contestant, performer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to 'Haryana queen', will star..
Delhi man claims tinder date trapped him in Rs 50,000 cafe scam, reddit post goes viral
Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice
Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'
INDIA
NDA claims the support of 427 votes out of the total 781 valid votes. The Opposition has 315 MPs. Know how the Vice President is elected in India below:
The Vice Presidential election will be held on Tuesday, September 9. It will witness a direct contest between Justice (Retd.) B Sudershan Reddy, backed by the INDIA bloc, and NDA's nominee CP Radhakrishnan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first voter to cast his vote in the elections. The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.
The Vice President is elected by an electoral college, which consists of MPs from both houses of Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The BJP-led alliance has a clear edge in the poll, which claims the support of 427 votes out of the total 781 valid votes. The Opposition has 315 MPs. The majority mark is 391. The value of every vote cast in the Vice-Presidential election has the same value. Presently, the Lok Sabha has 542 members and the Rajya Sabha has 239 members.
Polling for the vice president election would begin at 10 am in the new Parliament building and continue till 5 pm. Counting of votes will begin at 6 pm, and the result will be out later in the evening.
The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons. The election of the Vice President is governed by the provisions under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The Election Commission notifies the VP polls by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952.
READ | Himachal govt takes BIG decision on notification on withdrawing higher pay grade for 14000 employees; check details
As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution of India, the election of the Vice President shall be held by the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote, and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot.