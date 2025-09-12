NDA's CP Radhakrishnan sworn in as 15th Vice President of India

CP Radhakrishnan sworn in as India's 15th Vice President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

CP Radhakrishnan sworn in as India's 15th Vice President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath in presence of PM Modi and former vice president Jagdeep Dhankar. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee CP Radhakrishnan, 67, defeated INDIA bloc candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy in the election held on Tuesday, September 9.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

Chandrapuram Ponnuswamy Radhakrishnan was born on October 20, 1957 in Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has been a member of the BJP's ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He was the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu between 2004 and 2007. He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one-and-a-half years. He was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. Now, he has been elected as the Vice President, after the sudden resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.