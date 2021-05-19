This new app by IIM, NIT alumni can help you book COVID vaccine slots in no time

IIM and NIT alumni have jointly developed a mobile-based application that can help people book vaccine slots. The app has been named 'localiti.io'.

Thousands of people are struggling every day to book a vaccine slot on the Cowin portal or Aarogya Setu app - as they disappear as soon as they become available.

Finding a slot has become a tedious task as the country continues to reel under the deadly second wave of COVID infections.

People in the age group of 18-44, who are waiting to get inoculated can use the app to get alerts and notifications of vacant slots and information of where they can get vaccinated.

Who has developed this app?

The app has been developed by Partik Madaan, an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, Prateek Singh, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak and NIT, Kurukshetra and Bharat Bhushan, an ex-employee of Ixigo. The Ministry of Education in a tweet has applauded them.

How does the app work?

The app was launched on May 1 and over 10,000 persons have registered with it as on May 6, The Tribune reported. The localiti.io is a neighborhood-based communication platform and it reduces the hassle of refreshing the platform to check for new slots repeatedly.

Also, the data for the app is sourced on a real-time basis from the Co-Win API portal. Therefore, people will have to login and register on the Co-Win portal before registering on the app.

India had started phase three of the vaccination drive on May 1 in which it allowed vaccine shots to all adults aged between 18 and 44.