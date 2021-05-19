This new app by IIM, NIT alumni can help you book COVID vaccine slots in no time

Headlines

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Rajasthan Polls 2023: BJP issues first list, 7 MPs among 41 candidates; check all names here

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held at 'right time': Election Commission

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Arthritis: 8 foods that cause joint pain

Countries that hosted ODI World Cups and won

Israel-Hamas war: Which countries supporting whom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Shah Rukh Khan's security upgraded to Y+ category amid death threats over 'Jawan' success

Israel Hamas War: Gaza Ablaze in a nightmarish attack; hospitals overwhelmed, Israel orders blockade

Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out after gas cylinder explosion in Pimpri Chinchwad

Akshay Kumar called 'hypocrite' for doing pan masala ad with Ajay-SRK after promising to step away: 'Paison ke liye...'

Nithya Menen clears teh air on rumours of being harassed by Tamil actor: ‘I can’t be upset just because…’

Aarya 3 teaser: Ferocious Sushmita Sen is back to finish story ‘she didn’t start’ but there’s a twist

HomeIndia

India

This new app by IIM, NIT alumni can help you book COVID vaccine slots in no time

IIM and NIT alumni have jointly developed a mobile-based application that can help people book vaccine slots. The app has been named 'localiti.io'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2021, 03:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thousands of people are struggling every day to book a vaccine slot on the Cowin portal or Aarogya Setu app - as they disappear as soon as they become available.

Finding a slot has become a tedious task as the country continues to reel under the deadly second wave of COVID infections.

We bring before you an app that has been developed to end our woes. IIM and NIT alumni have jointly developed a mobile-based application that can help people book vaccine slots. The app has been named 'localiti.io'.

People in the age group of 18-44, who are waiting to get inoculated can use the app to get alerts and notifications of vacant slots and information of where they can get vaccinated.

Who has developed this app?

The app has been developed by Partik Madaan, an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, Prateek Singh, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak and NIT, Kurukshetra and Bharat Bhushan, an ex-employee of Ixigo. The Ministry of Education in a tweet has applauded them.

How does the app work?

The app was launched on May 1 and over 10,000 persons have registered with it as on May 6, The Tribune reported. The localiti.io is a neighborhood-based communication platform and it reduces the hassle of refreshing the platform to check for new slots repeatedly.

Also, the data for the app is sourced on a real-time basis from the Co-Win API portal. Therefore, people will have to login and register on the Co-Win portal before registering on the app.

India had started phase three of the vaccination drive on May 1 in which it allowed vaccine shots to all adults aged between 18 and 44.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in white-ball ICC tournaments

Jaswant Singh Gill's family reacts to Akshay Kumar's portrayal of real hero in Mission Raniganj: 'Nobody could...'

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

Before Tejas, Fighter this film used real planes for aerial battle, made over 16 yrs; Indian Air Force intervened when..

Meet man born in poverty, debt-ridden, built Rs 166240 crore firm but stepped down to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE