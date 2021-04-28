CoWIN app crashes as soon as the registration begins

News is coming in that the CoWIN app has crashed as soon as the registration began. The Indian government officially opened the COVID-19 vaccine registration for people between the age of 18 years and 44-years on Wednesday.

The registration began at 4 pm today, but unfortunately, people are unable to register for the COVID-19 vaccine via the CoWIN website. The portal shows 'server issues' when one tries to log in.

Besides, OTP is being delayed and once the six-digit OTP is entered in the given space on the website, the CoWIN portal shows server issues. It states, 'CoWIN server is facing issues. Please try later'.

Meanwhile, hashtag #CoWINdown has started trending on Twitter. People waiting to register for the COVID-19 vaccine have taken to social media Twitter to complain about the issue they are facing in the registration process.

The Indian government had announced that registration for vaccination between 18-44 years old would start through the CoWin and Aarogya Setu apps at 12 am on April 28, However, people were disappointed to realise that the registration still hadn't opened up.

Later the MyGov newsdesk on the Telegram app sent an update at 6.49 pm on Tuesday evening that the registrations would begin at 4 pm on Wednesday. However, the CoWIN app crashed as soon as the registration began.