Cow only animal to inhales and exhales Oxygen: Allahabad HC Judge

While denying bail to a man accused of cow slaughter, an Allahabad High Court Judge said that the cow should be declared the 'national animal' in India. He went on to say that the cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales Oxygen. The Judge also stressed that cow protection and promotion is not just about religion but it is the culture of the country.

In the 12-page judgment, Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of Allahabad High Court said that the cow has an important place in the Indian culture and is worshipped as a Goddess. "Scientists believe that cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales Oxygen," the judge observed in the judgment.

The Allahabad High Court was hearing a bail plea of one accused Javed who was held for stealing the cow and allegedly slaughtered it in Sambhal district.

The High Court order also says that a cow's existence is integral to Indian culture, therefore, consuming beef cannot be considered a fundamental right. "Right to life can’t be snatched away merely for another’s pleasure of taste, and that the right to life is above the right to kill. The right to consume cow-beef can never be a Fundamental Right," the order noted.

Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav's order also claims it is a tradition in India to use ghee made of cow milk in yajna because this gives special energy to sunrays, which ultimately causes rain. "Panchgavya, which is made out of Cow’s milk, curd ghee, urine, and cow dung, helps in the treatment of several incurable diseases," he further observed.