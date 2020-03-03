Cow dung, urine can treat coronavirus, claims BJP legislator from Assam

In a bizarre statement on coronavirus, a BJP legislator in the Assam Assembly has suggested that cow urine and cow dung can be used to treat the virus.

The cure was suggested by BJP MLA Suman Haripriya while she was speaking during a discussion on smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh during Special Mention on the first day of the budget session of the assembly

"I believe gaumutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung) could be used to treat coronavirus," she said in the assembly.

"Cow is an asset through which medicines for several diseases including cancer have also been invented. In an Ayurvedic hospital in Gujarat, cancer patients are allowed to live with cows. Cow dung is applied to the cancer patients there. They are given Panchamrit prepared from cow urine," she added.

On Monday, the Centre said that two positive cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected. One person is infected in Delhi while the other is in Telangana. They are being treated in isolated wards.

Scientists and doctors around the globe are looking to find a way to cure the disease before it infects more people. As of now, the death toll stands at more than 3,000, including 2,912 in China, and at least 89,000 global cases have been confirmed. With cases of infection exceeding 4,000 in South Korea, this is already being called the largest outbreak outside of China, from where the virus is believed to have spread - more specifically, from a seafood market in central Wuhan city.

The virus has proved itself to be extremely resilient, even managing to travel overseas to 65 countries, and as far as the United States. In the wake of this, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the risk of the global spread of the virus is ‘very high’.