'Cow dung can strengthen our economy': Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In a special event for women veterinarians organised by Indian Veterinary Association, 'Shakti 2021', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the cow, cow dung and its urine can strengthen the economy of an individual and make India financially capable. The event took place on Saturday, November 13.

He further said the country has built cow sanctuaries and shelters but it needs more participation of individuals and society. "If we want, we can strengthen our own economy and make the country financially capable through cows, their dung and urine. MP's crematoriums have been using gaukasth (logs made of cow dung) to reduce the use of wood," he said.

He went on to urge veterinary doctors and experts to engage in result-oriented work on how cow rearing could be profitable for small farmers and livestock owners.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala was also present at the event. He said that mostly large number of women are associated with cow rearing in rural areas of Gujarat that has resulted in successful diary businesses. He also urged the Centre to help women interested in taking up more work in this field.