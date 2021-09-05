Covishield, Covaxin & Sputnik V: You can now identify COVID-19 fake vaccines with these steps

At a time when India is continuously trying to vaccinate its citizens as much as possible, some people are trying to make profits off the vaccines by producing and distributing fake ones in the market. Recently, the Union Health Ministry issued guidelines to identify fake COVID-19 vaccines after a number of fake vaccine operations were busted.

These guidelines also came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that it has identified pirated versions of Covishield in South-East Asia and Africa.

India is currently administering three vaccines - Covidshield, Covaxin and Sputnik V and here are some ways in which you can identify if the vaccine is genuine or not.

COVISHIELD:

- It will have the SII (Serum Institute of India) product label

- The colour of the label will be dark green in colour (shade: Pantone 355C). The colour of the aluminium flip-off seal is dark green

- The brand name shall mention the trade mark - Covishield

- The name of the vaccine is written in normal font and not a bold font.

- (Recombinant) is printed at the end of the Generic name.

- The label will this written - CGS NOT FOR SALE.

- The logo of SII is printed at a unique angle and position which can be identified by only a select few who are aware of the exact details.

- The lettering is printed in white ink.

- The label has a honeycomb texture that is visible only at a specific angle

- The honeycomb pattern has been altered in some areas that it is not visible to the layman, but people who know the subtle changes can easily check and verify.

COVAXIN:

- The label has an invisible UV helix, which is a structure similar to a DNA which is only visible under UV light

- The micro text is hidden under the label which spells Covaxin

- Green foil effect in X of Covaxin

- There is a holographic effect on the label where Covaxin is written

SPUTNIK V:

- This vaccine is produced by two different bulk manufacturing sites from Russia and hence there are two different labels for both these sites. The Sputnik V vaccine vials have all the same information and design, only the manufacturer name is different.

- Sputnik V has an English label on the front and back of the carton of its 5 ampoule pack and all other sides have labelling in Russian.