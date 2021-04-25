COVID-19: What is a pulse oximeter and how to use it? Step-by-step guide

With the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the country, the doctors and experts are advising Covid-19 patients being treated at home to keep track of their blood oxygen level. The Centre has shared a step-by-step guide on how to keep track of blood oxygen levels of a COVID-19 patient to understand if there is any need for hospitalisation.

What is a pulse oximeter?

Oximeters are used to measure the oxygen level and heart rate and are extremely useful for coronavirus patients, who in many cases battle breathlessness due to a drop in oxygen level.

Here's how to check your oxygen level-

1. Make sure your finger is free of nail polish, false nails etc before putting your finger inside the oximeter, also if it's cold, and warm your hand by rubbing against each other, if it's cold.

2. Before taking the measurement, one should rest for at least five minutes.

3. Rest your hand on your chest at heart level and hold it still.

4. Then switch on the oximeter and place it on either the middle or the index finger.

5. The reading may fluctuate, wait for it to be stable. Keep the oximeter in place for at least a minute or longer if the reading is not stable.

6. Record the highest result once it has not changed for five seconds.

7. Identify each recording carefully.

8. Start recording from baseline and record three times a day at the same time.

According to experts, oxygen levels need to be monitored every six hours. The baseline saturation should not be below 94 percent. If it is below 94 percent, one may need to contact a doctor.

For better oxygenation at home, the Centre has also asked COVID-19 patients to lie down on their belly with the support of 4-5 pillows. This is known as 'proning', a technique that has proven to be an effective measure for treating those with acute respiratory disease.

Covid-19 patients have also been asked to take a 6-minute walk test in which one should check the oxygen level before and after six minutes of walking inside the room. If there is a fluctuation of 4 percent or more, then hospital admission may be required.