Uttarakhand issues new guidelines for Holi celebrations, details here

Keeping in view the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government on Friday (March 26) issued new guidelines for Holi celebrations.

According to the new guidelines, celebrations can take place with only 50 per cent capacity and not more than 100 people will be allowed at the same venue.

It also advised that adults over the age of 60 and children below 10 years should avoid the celebrations. Wearing of masks will be mandatory and people will have to strictly adhere to the COVID-29 guidelines.

In addition to this, organisers will be required to provide sanitisers and the provision of thermal scanning a the venue, ensuring complete safety of the people.

Listed below are some of the guidelines issued by the state government:

-People in containment zones will only be allowed to celebrate within the confines of their homes.

-Distribution or sharing of food should be avoided in Holi celebrations.

-COVID-19 guidelines should be strictly adhered to.

-People suffering from cough, cold, fever will be advised not to enter the venue where the celebrations are being held.

-Loud music and alcohol are prohibited in public places.

-Avoid playing with wet colours. Use of dry (organic) colours is recommended.

The Uttarakhand government has also made special provisions for the Kumb Mela, a major Hindu pilgrimage. Arrangement of buses have been made at the state border to take passengers to and from the site for the holy bath in the Ganges.

This step has been taken by the authorities to prevent crowding and avoid any unfavourable situation. The Kumbh Mela is scheduled to start on April 1.

The government, however, is concerned with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city and hence, made it compulsory for devotees to carry a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or a coronavirus vaccination certificate with them.