COVID-19 update: Night curfew imposed in Bihar - Check what's allowed, what's not

In the light of the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government on Sunday imposed night curfew in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Night curfew will remain in place across Bihar from 9 pm to 5 am." Moreover, the Bihar government has decided to provide bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers this year.

Guidelines imposed by Bihar government-

1. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that all shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be closed by 6 pm.

2. Restaurants and dhabas to be operational for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm.

3. All religious places will remain closed till May 15.

4. Not more than 25 people will be allowed at last rites.

5. Only 100 people will be allowed at weddings.

6. All schools/colleges/coaching centres will remain shut till May 15. During this period, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exams.

7. The government offices with one-third strength will function only till 5 pm.

8. Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed till May 15.

Kumar announced the new curbs to break the chain of coronavirus in Bihar after an all-party meeting Saturday followed by an interaction with the district officials during the day.

8,690 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bihar on Sunday, the Chief Minister informed. As per an official statement, there are 39,498 active cases of COVID-19 in Bihar, while the death toll due to the infection have mounted to 1,722.