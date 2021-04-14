COVID-19 update: List of states that have made RT-PCR test mandatory for visitors

As India is witnessing the peak of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, several states and UTs have made COVID-19 negative test mandatory for visitors. So, if you are planning to move around for business or pleasure, here is a list of states that now require a negative COVID test report from passengers.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

All incoming passengers arriving at the airport shall have to carry RT-PCR negative test reports issued from ICMR approved lab, subject to the condition that RT-PCR test should have been taken within 48 hours prior to commencement of journey. Any passenger arriving without an RT-PCR negative test report will be deported on the same flight.

Assam

Assam government made it mandatory for all air passengers arriving in the state to undergo the rapid antigen test(RAT) which will be done free of cost.

If passenger tests positive, he/she will have to undergo home isolation or get admitted to a private hospital or government health institution depending on his/her medical condition, the order said.

If an air passenger tests negative, then he/she will have to undergo a confirmatory RT-PCR test at the airport at the maximum approved rate of Rs 500, it said.

Delhi

People coming from Maharashtra will require a negative RT-PCR test report of not more than 72 hours. If found without report, a mandatory quarantine of 14 days has been ordered by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Govt of NCT of Delhi.

Gujarat

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states/UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

Himachal Pradesh

People travelling to Himachal Pradesh from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh need to produce an RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours prior to entering the state.

Kashmir

Travellers coming to Kashmir by road will have to undergo coronavirus tests in Kulgam district, Srinagar deputy commissioner Mohammed Aijaz Asad has said.

Since the rise in Covid-19 cases began in February, many states put these restrictions on travellers coming from other states in February and March.

Madhya Pradesh

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from all states/UTs to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 48 hours of arrival.

Maharashtra

It is mandatory for passengers arriving from the National Capital Region (NCR)/Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Rajasthan to carry an RT-PCR negative test report done within 72 hours of arrival.

Rajasthan

A negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours is mandatory to enter Rajasthan since the beginning of this month.

Uttarakhand

From April 1, the Uttarakhand government made RT-PCR test report mandatory for travellers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi ad Rajasthan.

Uttar Pradesh

All travellers coming to Lucknow will need to produce a negative RT-PCR test report done within 72 hours of arrival. For other districts, only the passengers from Maharashtra and Kerala need to carry negative RT-PCR test reports.