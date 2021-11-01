COVID-19 third wave in India soon? Crowded markets, low vaccine count worry Centre

Many of Delhi's famous markets like the Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini, Chandni Chowk, etc are witnessing huge crowds with zero compliance of COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Diwali festival. Most people have been seen not wearing masks or maintaining social distance.

While the unlock of the capital has helped many markets come back on track, it has also brought back the fear of the spread of the coronavirus since none of the rules are being followed.

As per the Devraj Baweja, President of Sadar Bazar Market Association, "It was chaos. Festivals generally attract a big crowd but the authorities should have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. No one was seen wearing a mask or observing social distancing."

On the other hand, a survey conducted by the LocalCircles revealed that only 2% of Indians believe that masking is effective while only 3% believe that actual covid norms are being followed.

Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles said, "The drop in masking compliance ratings from 29 per cent to 2 per cent and in social distancing compliance ratings from 11 per cent to 3 per cent indicates that the vast majority of Indians believe that masking and social distancing compliance are practically non-existent in most of the country."

While overcrowding and dismissive behaviour of citizens is a problem, the fact that there has been a drop in vaccination count is more cause of concern. Recently, many districts across the country have recorded a low coverage of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to hold a meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage.

In order to tackle the third wave, the government has made arrangements for 8.36 lakh hospital beds in addition to nearly one million isolation beds in dedicated care centres, 4.86 oxygen-supported beds and 1.35 lakh ICU beds.