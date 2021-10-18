COVID-19: Task Force head makes BIG claims about second wave

In an interview to a leading Indian TV news channel, NITI Aayog member VK Paul has stated that India looks to be in the “tapering phase of the second COVID-19 wave.” He, however, warned that there are still states and districts with “relatively unacceptable” overall test positivity rate. The NITI Aayog member highlighted the case of Mizoram, pointing out that the high COVID-19 number in the state are worrying.

While Mumbai recorded zero COVID-19 deaths for the first time in around 20 months, India is closing in on the 100-crore mark in its nationwide vaccination drive. 29% Indians have been fully vaccinated with two doses whereas 71% have received the first dose.

VK Paul pointed out that the overall COVID-19 count in the country is stabilising at around 20,000 cases daily. Calling the second wave of COVID-19 in India as very swift and very severe, he stated that the major numbers are currently coming from two or three states.

He reportedly said, “So in large part of the nation, the pandemic is lying low, the chain of transmission is low but there are districts where the test positivity is above 10 percent, there are states where overall test positivity is relatively unacceptable.”

Warning against social mixing during the festival season, VK Paul asserted that virus penetrating any part of the country is a cause of concern owing to the way in which it spreads.