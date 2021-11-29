Major COVID-19 outbreak at Telangana school: 45 students, one teacher test positive

Officials are carrying out genome sequencing of all the samples after 45 students and 1 teachers at a residential girls’ school in Telangana tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, November 29. The latest outbreak took place at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential (MJPTBCWR) girls’ residential school in Muthangi village in the Sangareddy district of Telangana.

Health officials had conducted testing of 21 teachers and 261 students after one student at the school had returned a positive test for COVID-19 a couple of days ago. 491 children study at the school which has a teaching staff of 27. 46 of them have tested positive so far, confirmed Dr Gayatri, DM and HO, Sangareddy District, Telangana to news agency ANI.

The students and teachers found infected by the COVID-19 virus have been shifted to an isolation facility. As per the authorities, none of the cases have been reported as serious till now.

In similar news from Karnataka, 281 students at the SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad had tested positive in a major cluster outbreak a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, countries across the world are on high alert due to the emergence of a new variant of concern, the Omicron strain of COVID-19. However, the WHO has stated that the dangerous Delta variant is the dominant variant currently, contributing to 99% of the cases globally.